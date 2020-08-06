Oklahoma County board recommends funds to help residents struggling to pay rent

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Oklahoma County say they are working to make sure those in need aren’t evicted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma County has received more than $47 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help the county respond to the pandemic.

So far, officials say they have purchased face masks, sanitizers, technology, and equipment to ensure social distancing.

Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein says the Oklahoma County Budget Board has voted to recommend that $1.5 million be used to help residents pay for rent, mortgages, and utilities.

“The concerns of the Budget Board included how much would be needed and how the screening process can prevent anyone applying for help from ‘double-dipping’ into federal funds and preventing any possible abuse. In addition, we need to ensure taxpayers are protected from any liability if someone attempts to defraud the system. The Budget Board was convinced the liability to taxpayers can be eliminated and every opportunity to ensure accountability of every dollar spent,” Stein said. “The next stop is for the Board of County Commissioners to review the proposal and add any last minute changes to ensure any last minute details are added to ensure even greater accountability.”

