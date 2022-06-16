OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten is resigning from his position as a controversy over alleged sexual harassment unfolds.

Hooten released the following statement to KFOR on Thursday:

“I plan to resign tomorrow, not for any wrongdoing, but rather that I will not drag my family through a long trial. It’s been my honor to serve. I now will place all my efforts into my Hooten for State Treasurer campaign.”

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials investigated alleged inappropriate remarks Hooten made to county employees.

A document from a Sheriff’s Office investigation states that two employees said Hooten held a meeting to discuss a future team-building event.

“During this meeting Mr. Hooten made several shocking statements which made the employees mentioned above very uncomfortable,” the document states.

Hooten allegedly said he was putting together a mandatory event that would be held during normal work hours, and that female employees would be drinking alcohol and gambling.

“Mr. Hooten was very cryptic in what would be taking place but informed them they would be very sore, and he hoped the alcohol would have an affect (sic) on them,” the document states.

Hooten allegedly told the employees alcohol did not affect him because he was genetically altered.

“This outlandish statement caused great concern with [redacted],” the document states. “She feared, after hearing this statement, she was being forced into a situation where sexual assault of some nature was a possibility[,] and because Mr. Hooten had threatened to fire her multiple times in the past, she could lose her job if she did not participate.”

The employee expressed concern about being expected to drink alcohol and gamble while on duty for the County Clerk’s Office.

The second employee expressed the same concerns regarding Hooten’s statements to Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Investigators learned there have been past sexual harassment allegations against Hooten, “which help to exasperate the anxiety of these employees and what would be taking place if they had to attend this function,” the document states.

The Sheriff’s Office also learned Hooten hired people to work on his political campaign and expected a former employee to continue campaign work while performing in official county capacity and receiving county pay.

The document concluded with the following:

“The actions of Mr. Hooten in the workplace are not appropriate and have caused great concern and anxiety for the affected employees. Such employees expressed their intent to be able to do their job properly without retribution or fear. Due to the ongoing inappropriateness taking place at the behest of Mr. Hooten[,] these employees feared for [their] safety and reached out to Law Enforcement for proper handling of the situation[,] which is causing them great concern.

“Mr. Hooten has created a work environment which is not conducive to normal daily operations[,] and his actions should be addressed by the appropriate body of Oklahoma County Government.”