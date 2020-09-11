Oklahoma County climbs back into moderate-risk COVID-19 category

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One week after Oklahoma County’s COVID-19 rating for transmission spread was downgraded, health officials say it has jumped again.

The Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System is designed to give community members and local officials a method by which they can recognize and communicate COVID-19 risk levels in each county and guide health behaviors.

The system is a four-tiered risk measurement tool that has corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level by county.

“This new COVID-19 alert system marries OSDH’s robust data reporting with additional public health steps that should be considered county by county to confront elevated risks of community spread,” Frye said. “The color-coded system is an easy way for business owners, local leaders, and the public to know at a glance when extra precautions should be taken.”

The color categories are based on daily new cases per 100,000 population.

OSDH will update the color-coded county map every Friday as part of its 11 a.m. Situation Media Advisory.

Updates will be based on the following 7-day rolling average:

• Green: 0 < 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Yellow: 1.43 < 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Orange: > 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Red: > 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 plus one of four additional gates triggered.

COVID-19 alert map for Sept. 4.

For weeks, Oklahoma County was listed as a moderate risk for COVID-19 spread. Last week, it moved into the yellow category, or the low-risk phase.

However, health officials say it has climbed back into the moderate category again.

On Friday, health officials announced that 45 counties across the state are currently in the moderate risk phase:

Adair

Atoka

Blaine

Bryan

Caddo

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cleveland

Coal

Cotton

Craig

Creek

Custer

Garfield

Harper

Haskell

Hughes

Jackson

Johnston

Kay

Kingfisher

Le Flore

Love

Major

Mayes

McClain

McCurtain

Muskogee

Noble

Nowata

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Payne

Pittsburg

Pottawatomie

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Texas

Tulsa

Washington

Woodward.

Right now, officials say no counties are in the high-risk category.

OSDH will deem a county as being in a high-risk category if the county is reporting more than 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 and one or more of the following four thresholds occur in the state within a given week:

• Statewide ICU threshold: Percent of ICU beds available <5% statewide

• Statewide Medical/Surgical threshold: Percent of medical surgery beds available <5% statewide

• Statewide Ventilator threshold: Percent of ventilators available <5% statewide

• Facility PPE threshold: Average days of PPE on hand and available < 5 days statewide.

State officials will work with local officials in red counties to develop a remediation plan.

“The red phase is triggered when additionally assessing statewide health system capacity definitions, assumptions and plans in the Oklahoma Hospital Surge Planning Toolkit and with assessing numbers based on hospitals’ bed capacity at 100%. This status indicates statewide, systemic challenges and pressures on the healthcare system resulting from COVID-19,” the news release states.

