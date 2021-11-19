Oklahoma County commissioner candidate can’t run due to redistricting; commissioner who drafted map addresses allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Oklahoma County District 3 commissioner candidate claims a house that Commissioner Brian Maughan inherited is the reason The Village was redistricted out of District 3, but Commissioner Brian Maughan told KFOR the way the county was redistricted was simply about evening out numbers.

“I don’t think Brian Maughan inheriting a house in Quail Creek should prevent me from running for the office of District 3 County Commissioner,” Cathy Cummings, a candidate for Oklahoma County District 3 Commissioner, told News 4.

“There was nothing about what we did that was centered around inheriting this house,” Commissioner Brian Maughan, District 2, said in response.

However, Cummings believes that house is why her city, The Village, was roped out of its long-time district, District 3, and moved to District 1 during a special Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting on Thursday.

“I’ve never seen a politician being taken out of a race because she was gerrymandered out of her district,” Cummings said.

The Village was redistricted out of District 3.

However, Maughan refuted that claim.

“I needed to gain .7 percent in population. My district had almost stayed right on par. We had talked about in the meeting open and front of everybody in the meeting, you were there, and it included that if we drew in this one neighborhood, that’s where I’d get my .7 percent,” Maughan said.

Along with that, District 1 needed to gain 18,000 residents, while District 3 needed to lose 18,000 residents.

So, all three commissioners proposed their own redistricting maps at Thursday’s meeting to even the numbers out.

Maughan’s map ultimately was approved, placing that Quail Creek home he inherited in his district, and he told News 4 also moving The Village just made the most sense.

“They had to put 18,000 more in District 1. That’s a substantial amount of people to move around,” said Maughan. “But it was the most natural place to do it; that’s the southern leg of District 3,” Maughan said.

Cummings is now weighing her campaign options, hoping to figure out a way to stay in the race.

“I’m not saying I am out of this race whatsoever. We’re doing the numbers to see if it’s actually viable for me to win, and if I decided to continue this campaign, I would have to physically move to a different location,” Cummings said.