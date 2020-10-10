Oklahoma County Commissioner sues Jail Trust over ICE agents

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey and the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association is suing the Oklahoma County Jail Trust while assuring the commission has the power to keep ICE agents inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“We are going to stand up for ICE in Oklahoma County,” Calvey said. “We are not California or Portland or Seattle.”

Calvey says he’s sticking to his word. Friday afternoon, Calvey filed a lawsuit, looking for a judge’s stamp of approval.

Calvey writes, “Oklahoma is not a sanctuary state” and “state law allows jails to keep ICE-detained inmates in custody, even if there’s no other legal reason.”

“We stand up for law enforcement here,” Calvey said. “I will not let these extremists keep us from doing so.”

“You are tearing families apart,” a public commenter said at Monday’s commissioner meeting. “Why didn’t you get an opinion before you did this?”

It’s been a battle of who has the ultimate power. The Jail Trust initially voted to remove ICE agents from the jail 4-2, but it turns out the vote didn’t count because there wasn’t a five-person majority.

Then, Commissioner Calvey added the issue to the County Commissioner agenda himself. In a vote 2-1, the commission voted to keep ICE agents.

The topic has been a controversial conversation because Calvey sits on both boards, but he claims the commission trumps the trust.

“We do have the authority,” Calvey said. “It’s in the lease agreement. Every nation on earth restricts immigration. Every single one of them.”

Commissioner Carrie Blumert voted against keeping ICE agents. She tells KFOR she reached out to Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to see if the commission has authority over the trust, but she says she hasn’t heard back.

KFOR also reached out to Calvey, but has yet to receive a response.

