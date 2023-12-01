OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) — Oklahoma County leaders are still struggling to find a place to put the new Oklahoma County Jail. The original plan was to put the jail by the airport, but that process is a slow one and the clock is ticking to use federal funds.

In October, commissioners approved a property that sits north of Will Rodgers World Airport between Southwest 54th and Newcastle Road with nearly 200 acres of land. But now additional locations have been put back on the list.

Several locations have been added back to the list, including the site at NE 10th Street and I-35—very close to the JFK neighborhood. With little time left to approve a new jail site, county commissioners are back to square one.

The Oklahoma County Commissioners just added back three possible jail sites.

“We were just appalled. We didn’t understand why. We thought it was already removed,” said Denyvetta Davis, representing 18 northeast Oklahoma City neighborhoods.

Commissioners are looking at 1901 East Grand Boulevard, the current jail location and Northeast 10th Street and I-35. That third location is one many surrounding neighborhoods oppose.

“JFK is not the only neighborhood that’s impacted in that immediate area,” said Davis.

Also, close to the proposed location are two Oklahoma City Public Schools. The school district told News 4, “The property being considered at NE 10th and I-35 is within a 1-2 mile range of two OKCPS schools, and less than a mile from the former Edwards Elementary site, which is now leased to Sunbeam Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center. It is also within a mile of the former Garden Oaks Elementary building, which now houses The Alpha Community Foundation of Oklahoma.”

The district went on to say, “While we understand this is not an easy decision and many will see concerns with each location; we encourage the commission to continue considering the potential disruptions any location could cause for all educational institutions and organizations that serve children in our community.”

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert says they’ve been waiting on a decision from the Federal Aviation Administration and the OKC Airport Trust to give them the green light, but they have not heard back.

“So in the meantime, we are looking at other sites in case decide at the airport if our offer isn’t accepted,” said Blumert.

The Airport Trust told KFOR, “The Airport is waiting to hear back from the FAA on a number of questions related to the proposed property. Until we hear back from the FAA we are in a holding pattern.”

The FAA sent KFOR a statement saying, “The FAA is reviewing the Oklahoma City Airport’s request regarding the proposed Oklahoma County Jail project.”

They also said, “Land use requests are complex and require review of the local zoning, non-aeronautical airport land uses and grant assurance compliance.”

Blumert said she is not in favor of the Northeast 10th Street and I-35 location. She said she agrees it’s too close to neighborhoods.

“I’ve been pretty open that I will not vote for that or support that,” said Blumert.

It’s important to note the location near the airport is still not off the table.

“We definitely don’t oppose a new jail. We think we need one… But we just don’t want it in northeast Oklahoma City,” said Davis.

Everyone is just hoping to get an answer soon.

“It has been frustrating, but we’re going to continue to voice our opposition,” said Davis.

“I understand that people are frustrated, but my hope is that we can do as much as possible out in open session and people are aware of what sites we’re considering,” said Blumert.

The Oklahoma County Jail told News 4 they are watching the process just like everyone else and they are looking forward to whenever the decision on a location is made.

The jail location will be up for debate again on Monday morning. The County Commissioners will be holding a public meeting and KFOR will be there to bring you the latest.