Oklahoma County Commissioners approve sending CARES funding to jail trust

In a 2-0 vote on Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to allocated roughly $36 million in CARES Act money to the jail trust for COVID-19 response at the jail.

The vote was taken before Commissioner Carrie Blumert was seated.

Commissioner Kevin Calvey told KFOR that it was 9 a.m., so he started the meeting.

Wednesday afternoon, there will be a jail trust public forum for citizens who are concerned about the CARES funds going solely to the trust.

