Oklahoma County Commissioners approve sending CARES funding to jail trust

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Commissioner voted on Wednesday to allocate $36 million in CARES Act funds to the Oklahoma Criminal Justice Authority even before all of the commissioners were seated to vote.

In a 2-0 vote on Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to allocated roughly $36 million in CARES Act money to the jail trust for COVID-19 response at the jail.

The vote was taken before Commissioner Carrie Blumert was seated.

Commissioner Kevin Calvey told KFOR that it was 9 a.m., so he started the meeting.

Wednesday afternoon, there will be a jail trust public forum for citizens who are concerned about the CARES funds going solely to the trust.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter