Oklahoma County Commissioners approve sending CARES funding to jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Commissioner voted on Wednesday to allocate $36 million in CARES Act funds to the Oklahoma Criminal Justice Authority even before all of the commissioners were seated to vote.
In a 2-0 vote on Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to allocated roughly $36 million in CARES Act money to the jail trust for COVID-19 response at the jail.
The vote was taken before Commissioner Carrie Blumert was seated.
Commissioner Kevin Calvey told KFOR that it was 9 a.m., so he started the meeting.
Wednesday afternoon, there will be a jail trust public forum for citizens who are concerned about the CARES funds going solely to the trust.
