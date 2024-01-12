OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A last minute special meeting was held by the Oklahoma County Commissioners on Friday afternoon regarding the new jail location.

Several people showed up to the meeting to fight for their community. Those who were there were not happy to be back.

That’s because two locations were added back to the list after being removed during last Wednesday’s meeting.

There were a total of five locations on the agenda on Friday afternoon:

1. Up to 192 acres located between South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street

2. Up to 80 acres located near I-40 and I-44 in unincorporated Oklahoma County

3. 160 acres located at the southwest corner of SW 74th & Rockwell

4. 201 N Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

5. 71 acres of land located at 1901 E. Grand Boulevard

The location near the airport was originally removed but has been added back to the list. The Stockyards location is still on the agenda despite landowners saying it’s not for sale. The site at East Grand Boulevard and 15th Street in south Oklahoma City was added back to the list just minutes before the agenda was due this week after it was removed at Wednesday’s meeting.

Several Mid-Del officials have been showing up to meetings each week to fight to have that location taken off for good. Those who made it on Friday afternoon said they are tired.

“What’s this all about? What is it that couldn’t wait until next week at the regular scheduled time to meet? Why are you bringing us in here at 3 o’clock on a Friday afternoon to talk about an item that each and every commissioner has already voted down on a previous meeting? Every one of you have voted against this site at one time or another,” said Floyd Eason, Del City Mayor.

The Mayor of Del City, the fire chief and the police chief of Del City spoke at the meeting on Friday expressing their frustration.

Dr. Rick Cobb, the superintendent of Mid-Del Public Schools, was there for a fourth time fighting for the East Grand Boulevard location to be taken off for good.

“It seems like just Wednesday we were here. This is the fourth time I have come here to speak about this property on Grand and why it’s not a suitable location for a new jail. In fact, this is the fourth time I’ve been here to speak about that… I understand that when a property is resubmitted, you have to reconsider. I just question why you have to reconsider it on a Friday afternoon two days after your most recent decision to eliminate the site. Why couldn’t this have waited?” said Dr. Cobb.

Those giving public comment even called out Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson for adding the Grand location back to the list just minutes before the agenda was due this week.

“Myles, how strategic is it that you put that back on the list with about five, six, seven minutes to go on Wednesday? To me that bothers me. The week before, you gave Carrie (Blumert) her second and you stated you didn’t like your hands being tied. That right there triggered something in my brain… You’re playing with peoples lives and we’re here every time objecting that for valid reasons. You are going to destroy any progress we have made in Del City,” said Gina Standridge.

Citizens went on to tell the Oklahoma County Commissioners they understand that they have a tough job, but their decision will go down in history.

The Oklahoma County Commissioners went into executive session for almost two hours. They decided not to take action on any of the locations on Friday. They also added they do not plan on making any final decisions at the next meeting.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 17. Commissioners say they are coming close to making a decision. KFOR will make sure to keep you updated.