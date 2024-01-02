OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The list of potential locations for Oklahoma County’s new jail was whittled down on Tuesday.

“We’re all pretty unified that we need this new facility. It’s just trying to decide the best place to put it,” said County Commissioner Carrie Blumert.

The sites at 17501 N.E. 150th Street in Luther and 1901 E. Grand Boulevard in Southeast Oklahoma City were removed from the list during the County Commissioners meeting.

The news pleased the packed room.

“It’s very unusual for everyone to be unanimous in their position, but there’s no one that I’ve spoken to or that has spoken to me that considers the location at 150th Street to be a positive,” said Luther Mayor Terry Arps.

Meanwhile, last month the FAA declined the commissioners’ offer on the property near the airport. Blumert told KFOR that location just hasn’t been officially removed from the list posted on the meeting’s agenda yet.

That leaves the sites at S.E. 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike and at I-40 and I-44 near the Stockyards as the options currently left on the table.

“I’m here to protest the location at the Stockyards,” said Greg Henry. “I don’t mind being next to the jail. I just don’t want to lose the land that I’ve planned on making my life’s work out of.”

The commissioners say it’s still possible for other properties to be considered. However, they confirmed rebuilding the jail at the current location downtown is no longer an option.

They hope to make a final selection within the next few weeks.

“We’re not going to make everyone happy and that is hard and painful,” said Blumert. “I know it has taken a little longer than I think I even anticipated, but in my opinion, I would rather us do more research and do more due diligence than make a quick decision.”