Oklahoma County Commissioners vote to send millions of CARES funds to small business grant program and OCCHD

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another $5 million of Oklahoma County’s CARES funding has now been allocated to the county’s small business and nonprofit grant program after a vote by the county commissioners on Monday.

Five months of Oklahoma County meetings packed with protesters demanding change regarding how the county’s CARES dollars should be spent, are now over.

“I’m tired of this and I know you all are tired of seeing me,” Sean Cummings, an activist, told the commissioners during public comment Monday.

“It’s the right thing to do and it is the moral thing to do,” Mark Faulk, an activist, said.

In a 2-1 vote, with only Commissioner Kevin Calvey voting no, the Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to send another $5 million of the county’s CARES funds to a grant program to help struggling businesses and nonprofits.

“I’m very relieved. We worked a really long time to get to this point,” Commissioner Carrie Blumert, District 1, told News 4 after the meeting.

The $5 million is part of the roughly $25 million of CARES funds that was sent back to the county by the jail trust, which originally received $40 million of the county’s CARES money.

The trust felt they could not spend the money before the December 30th, CARES spending deadline.

Then, $15 million of that was reallocated to a small business grant program, but it wasn’t enough. Over 100 businesses are still going through the application project and the $15 million ran out.

“A lot of those small businesses have already received their funding, but a lot of them are just sitting there waiting,” Blumert said.

Last week, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department asked the county budget board for $3.7 million of the funds to upgrade their data collection system.

On Monday, they withdrew their request.

“It’s still a good project but, when you’re going to spend that kind of money, you need adequate time to look at it and asses it,” an OCCHD representative told the commissioners.

Commissioner Brian Maughan, District 2, voted no during the budget board meeting Thursday because he had concerns about that request.

“That was the largest singular expenditure for one thing, even more than the jail plumbing,” Maughan said. “So, I was concerned about the transparency of that.”

After withdrawing the request, the OCCHD then asked the commissioners for $50,000 to purchase saliva-based COVID-19 PCR tests, which was approved, along with the $5 million for the small business grant program.

“Sometimes people aren’t good with the nasal swabs, especially kids. So, they wanted to offer saliva-based testing,” Blumert said.

“I think that you know we’ve done a pretty good job of spreading this money around. Some on the jail, wanted to be sure we took care of our house first, then when we had discretionary funds after that, you know, we went out to see how far we could help in the community,” Maughan said.

Commissioner Kevin Calvey has not replied to our requests for interviews and comments for several months.