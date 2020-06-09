Oklahoma County Court Clerk’s Office now accepting passport applications

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Court Clerk’s Office can now start accepting U.S. Passport applications.

“This is good news for the public who wish to travel internationally,” said Oklahoma Count Court Clerk Rick Warren.

Warren says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, long delays for passport approvals would have been expected through their office.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I would expect long delays for your passport to be approved, however,” he said. “Our office is here to help you file for your passport, but you should expect the U.S. State Department to take much longer than normal to approve it.”

“It’s also important to note the State Department has told us they will not accept expedited passport applications at this time,” he continued.

Passport applications are accepted at the Court Clerk’s Office in downtown Oklahoma City and in Edmond by reservation. Those interested in filing their passport application should call 405.713.1705 to make an appointment.

Details regarding passport applications and renewals can be found at this website.