Oklahoma County DA charges off-duty officer after July 4 shooting

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County’s district attorney charged Jimmie Watts with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after the July 4 shooting at a Del City Walmart.

Jimmie Watts is a Langston University police officer and Walmart security guard. At the time of the incident he was an off-duty officer and working as a security guard.

Cell phone video taken at the scene allegedly shows a struggle between Watts and 28-year-old Kenneth Simmons, who was a suspected shoplifter. Watts appears to be trying to pull Simmons out of his vehicle. When Simmons breaks free, the video shows him put the car in reverse with the driver side door open. When Watts appears to be hit by the door, the video shows Watts allegedly pull out a pistol and fire 11 shots into the vehicle Simmons was driving. Simmons was hit multiple times by the shots, but Del City police said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Friday afternoon, district attorney David Prater pressed charges against Jimmy Watts. Simmons’ family reacted to the news.

“I’m glad something’s being done about it,” said Brian Traylor, Simmons’ cousin.

“Since when have they started shooting people over stealing,” said Simmons’ aunt Lakeiza Broades.

Broades said she had loaned him her car that day to get things for the family for the July 4 holiday. According to an arrest affidavit, Walmart employees said they saw Simmons stealing a TV. In the affidavit, Simmons allegedly admitted to “taking a television past the last point of sale and leaving it between the two exit doors.”

KFOR reached out to Langston University for comment. When we were transferred to the public relations department, we were sent to the voicemail. Our call was never returned.

The university did release a statement at the time of the incident. The statement said in part that the officer was “not performing duties on behalf of Langston University at that time of the incident.”

“It doesn’t make it right or anything, but you are not supposed to go to that excessive force,” Broades said.

Simmons was sent to the hospital after the shooting, before being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. He was arrested at the time of the incident for petty larceny and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

