OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been more than a year since a popular pastor here in Oklahoma City was arrested for protesting the then-pending execution of Julius Jones.

After six court appearances, Derrick Scobey continues to fight the charges against him and new delays with the case.

But the case appears to be headed in a different direction.

“It’s a shift in my spirit because God has taught me patience, and he’s been working on me with that,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey.

KFOR cameras captured the moment Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater embraced Scobey with hugs.

Prater charged Scobey with two misdemeanor charges last fall.

“I’ve lived long enough to understand that there are always consequences for our actions, whether they are good actions,” said Scobey.

Earlier this summer — for the first time in Oklahoma County — a judge granted Scobey a motion to quash the hearing, which could allow the charges to be dropped.

But DA Prater, on behalf of the state, requested that the Court of Criminal Appeals of the State of Oklahoma grant an emergency stay of the hearing and prohibit it from happening.

After months of delays and facing charges, Scobey says he and Prater are on a good path— hinting things may work in his favor.

“There may be a few things that I would have done differently, but for the sake of a man’s life and the sake of the great State of Oklahoma, I would have had to have done something very similar.”