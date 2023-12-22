OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police say that for the third time this month, the Oklahoma County Detention Center released an inmate by accident, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Pedro Hernandez was arrested on December 13th after allegedly attacking one of his employees. While searching Hernandez’s home, OKCPD found “a large amount of weapons and gun suppressors,” which led police to call in the ATF.

Pedro Hernandez. Image courtesy OKCPD.

A federal hold was placed on Rodriguez, meaning he could not be released from jail without federal approval.

However, the detention center released Hernandez the next day on December 14. Officers were able to find Hernandez that same day, and took him to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Hernandez’s release marks the third accidental release by OCDC in the month of December; earlier this month, the jail accidently released two men—Joshua Hardeman and Devonne Sias—just days apart.

Hardeman was taken back into custody a day after his release, while Sias was out for almost one week before he was arrested again.