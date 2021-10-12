Oklahoma County deputies arrest teen in connection with homicide; suspect claims shooter recently charged in different murder

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A 15 year old from Harrah is accused of participating in the murder of an Oklahoma County man, and he claims the actual shooting was done by a 17 year old who was arrested last week for allegedly killing a man, possibly his stepfather.

Cameron John Long, 15, of Harrah, is suspected of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Courtemanche at a residence in the 21300 block of East Reno in Oklahoma County. Courtemanche’s body was discovered on Aug. 28.

A probable cause affidavit states that Long was interviewed at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office by deputies Michael Belanger.

Long allegedly told Belanger he was present at the time of the murder and that 17-year-old Robert Stockton Jr. shot Courtemanche to death. Stockton was arrested last week in Lincoln County for the alleged shooting death of a man whose body was burned in Harrah.

“It is important to note that Mr. Stockton isn’t charged with Mr. Courtemanche’s homicide, we’re still investigating those claims, we’re looking into those,” said Aaron Brilbeck, spokesman for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15 year old said Stockton approached him and asked him to accompany him to the East Reno residence because he was going to kill a person named Jesse and take his guns.

However, Courtemanche was the only person at the house. The person Stockton referred to as Jesse no longer lived at the house, but still kept two rifles there.

Long said on the way to the home, they picked up a male Stockton knew. Long said he did not know the male’s name.

Robert Stockton Jr.

He said they arrived at the residence and the unidentified male kicked in the front door of the house. They then walked through the living room and down a hallway toward a bedroom.

“Long stated Robert Stockton pointed his 9mm handgun inside the bedroom and began shooting. Long stated the gun jammed and Robert Stockton inserted a different magazine into the handgun and began shooting again,” the affidavit states.

Long said he could see the victim’s body on the floor, lit by the light from a television screen.

Stockton and his unnamed accomplice went into a nearby bedroom, retrieved two gun cases, removed two rifles from them and placed them into a duffle bag before returning to Stockton’s pickup and leaving, according to Long.

Investigators said in the affidavit that one of the weapons stolen was an AK-47.

“This was one of those cases where by all accounts, Mr. Courtemanche was a good man,” Brilbeck said. “The family didn’t deserve this. He certainly didn’t deserve this.”

Stockton being taken into custody last week.

Authorities transported Long to the Oklahoma County Detention Center following the interview.

Investigators developed Long as a person of interest while investigating Stockton and interviewing two adolescent females who knew the 17 year old.

The first female told investigators that Stockton had a 9mm handgun and recently acquired an AK-47 rifle.

The second female said Stockton told her that he gave his 9mm handgun to Long.

Belanger then learned about a Snapchat video showing Long in possession of an AK-47 rifle.

Brilbeck said investigators have yet to interview Stockton about Courtemanche’s murder.

He also confirmed that there is a third suspect in Courtemanche’s murder, but information about that suspect is not yet being released.

Stockton and his mother, Maryann Beal Cannon, were arrested last week in connection with the murder of a man who could be his stepfather. He’s alleged to have shot and killed the man, and she allegedly helped him cover it up by burning the body and later the home in early August.

The man’s remains were found last week.

A witness told investigators that Stockton killed his stepfather. He said he saw Stockton walk into the bathroom of the home, and he heard four to five gunshots a few minutes later.

He told investigators he then saw Stockton’s stepfather “dead in the bathtub.”

Investigators are still working to determine whether that male victim is Stockton’s stepfather.