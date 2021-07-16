Oklahoma County deputies investigating 3 drive-by shootings in Spencer, sleeping child almost shot

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Three drive-by shootings occurred in the Spencer area on Friday, including one in which a sleeping child was almost shot, and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help locating the culprits.

Each house was struck by gunfire multiple times, Sheriff’s Office officials said on social media.

The street locations of the three homes were not provided.

A child was sleeping in one of the homes when gunfire entered the child’s room and struck the bed mattress the child was sleeping on, according to officials.

“OCSO Investigators are asking the for the publics assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for these shooting. Please contact OCSO Investigations with any information at 405-869-2501,” officials said.