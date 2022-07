Oklahoma County deputies are investingating a fight that broke out at Score OKC. Image from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to get to the bottom of a fight involving a large number of people at an indoor sports arena.

The melee broke out at Score OKC, 18509 N Meridian Ave., at around 6 p.m. on July 16.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a fight that broke out at Score OKC. Image from the Sheriff’s Office.

Several people were involved in the fight, officials said.

Officials did not provide further details.

Anyone who has video of the fight is asked to submit the footage at the Sheriff’s Office’s Evidence Submission Portal.