Oklahoma County deputies: Photo could provide clue to burned out truck

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County are searching for the owner of a truck that was found burned.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says the Ford F-150 was set on fire and abandoned in the area of Hwy 66 and Choctaw Road.

Investigators say the license plates on the truck do not actually belong to the vehicle. Also, the fire destroyed the truck’s VIN number, so there is no way for authorities to find the rightful owner.

Authorities say a picture that was left at the scene might provide a clue to deputies.

If you have any information on the case, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 713-1017.

