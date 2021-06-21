Oklahoma County deputies, rescue organization save puppies from horrible conditions

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Nine puppies have a new lease on life after being rescued by Oklahoma County deputies and a local animal rescue.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Leonard Hills was called to a mobile home in Oklahoma County to tend to some of the county’s youngest residents.

Hills says he learned about nine puppies and one dog living in horrible conditions inside a mobile home.

When he arrived, he realized that the 4-week-old puppies were living in the trailer with no food and no water in the summer heat.

“I’m a dog lover. I own a dog and I know there’s lots of animal lovers, so I knew I needed to do something, along with my partner who was out there that night,” Hills said. “No animal deserves to be in pain or distress like that.”

He immediately called Street Dog Rescue & Recovery to help save the puppies.

“It was pretty disheartening what we saw when we got there. They were very skinny, they were very sick. Most of them couldn’t even close their mouths,” said Alyssa Southard, with Street Dog Rescue & Recovery. “When dogs get overheated, they keep their mouths open a lot. But you add these puppies being emaciated and dehydrated all together at only 4-weeks-old, it was heartbreaking.”

Mitzi Brogdon, with Street Dog Rescue & Recovery, says that this was the worst case of animal neglect that she has seen.

“They looked dead. They were laying in a playpen, flies just buzzing around them, their mouths hanging open. They weren’t even moving. I honestly thought some of them were already dead,” Brogdon said.

Sadly, two puppies died before rescuers arrived at the scene.

The puppies that survived were extremely skinny, but had large bellies because they had worms.

The rescue says the puppies are now on medication, have special food, and have been dewormed.