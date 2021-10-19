Oklahoma County deputies search for possibly-armed suspects connected to drugs, stolen car

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two wanted, potentially-armed men.

The two men, Matthew McCarter and a man who has not yet been identified, are believed to have been with Crystal King, who is suspected of driving a stolen car and carrying drugs. She also had a warrant for her arrest.

Photo goes with story
Crystal King, Matthew McCarter and an unidentified suspect.

King was arrested Monday after deputies found her and the two other men trespassing on private property near Luther.

Deputies believe McCarter and the other man may have been with King while she was committing her alleged crimes.

Please call the Sheriff’s Office at (405) 713-1000 if you have information on either suspect’s whereabouts.

