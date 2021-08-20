Oklahoma County deputies searching for fugitive

Joseph Saunders

Joseph Saunders Credit: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted fugitive.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 32-year-old Joseph Saunders.

Saunders is wanted out of McClain County for a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Warrants Team spotted Saunders in Midwest City on Thursday. However, they say Saunders sped off in a stolen car.

Deputies say they lost him in a wooded area near S.E. 89th and Post.

If you see Saunders, call the Warrants Team at (405) 713-1977.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

