Oklahoma County deputies searching for fugitive

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted fugitive.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 32-year-old Joseph Saunders.

Saunders is wanted out of McClain County for a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Warrants Team spotted Saunders in Midwest City on Thursday. However, they say Saunders sped off in a stolen car.

Deputies say they lost him in a wooded area near S.E. 89th and Post.

If you see Saunders, call the Warrants Team at (405) 713-1977.