Oklahoma County deputies searching for missing man

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Officials say they are looking for anyone who may have seen 42-year-old David Anthony Orr.

Orr is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 ’11” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Investigators say Orr was last heard from on Jan. 16 and was last seen in the Harrah-Newalla area.

If you have any information on Orr’s whereabouts, call (405) 713-1017.

