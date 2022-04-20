OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged robbery, kidnapping and extortion incident that ended with the victim shooting one of the suspects in the neck.

Rodrae “Dre” Lutrell White, 38, is wanted on suspicion of robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping for extortion related to an incident in March at the Green Carpet Inn Motel, 720 S. MacArthur Blvd., in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The Oklahoma County Warrants Team is searching for White.

Rodrae “Dre” Lutrell White

Oklahoma City police arrived at the motel on March 22 and found a woman, later identified as Julia “Natale” Jones, with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was unresponsive.

Jones was transported to a hospital. She survived, but medical experts said she would be under medical supervision for the rest of her life, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Police located a man who said he was kidnapped by Jones and two men, then beaten and held for $5,000 ransom.

The man told police that he overpowered Jones, shot her and escaped.

Police obtained a cell phone video that showed Jones, White and a third suspect rob and assault the victim, according to officials.

White is described as a Black male, six feet tall and 155 pounds.

“If you know where we can find White, please call our Warrants Team at 405-713-1968. All tips can remain anonymous,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.