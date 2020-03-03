Oklahoma County deputies warn of warrant scam targeting residents

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Oklahoma County are warning residents about a scam that has already cost some people thousands of dollars.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call from a victim in Colorado who was scammed out of $2,500.

The victim said a criminal posing as a deputy called the victim and demanded prepaid cards to pay off her warrants.

Authorities say they will never call and demand that someone sends money to clear up warrants.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and they are demanding money, hang up and report it to officials.