OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy critically injured after his service vehicle hit a parking lot gate at Oklahoma Christian School has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

On the evening of March 10, the school’s resource officer, Deputy Jeremy McCain’s car collided with a gate while leaving the parking lot.

McCain clutching son’s toy. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III called it a “freak accident” and said McCain was driving around 10 miles per hour when it happened.

Doctors did not know the extend of McCain’s injuries but found he had a broken neck and CT scans showed functioning brain activity.

McCain needed 60 units of blood while in the hospital. His family has urged others to give blood in his name.

Johnson said McCain died three times that night, but fought for his life for over a week through multiple surgeries.

Now, the sheriff’s office says his fight has ended.

It’s with a heavy heart that we have to share with you that Deputy Jeremy McCain has passed after a valiant fight for his life. Jeremy was critically hurt in an accident March 10th. He was a school resource officer and a loving single dad with an amazing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and by all of us at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for your continued prayers and kind words. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

The family set up a GoFundMe account.