HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a man is alive thanks to the hard work from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies.

On Sunday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near Harrah on a possible fentanyl overdose.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

Immediately, deputies administered Narcan and began chest compressions.

Within about 30 seconds, the man began breathing.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they have seen a dramatic increase in fentanyl use in Oklahoma County over the last few years.

“In 2020, we seized three pounds of fentanyl. In 2021, we seized 4.3 pounds. This year, we’ve already seized 29 pounds! That’s enough to kill more than 13-million people, according to the CDC,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.