OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received praise Wednesday after saving a man’s life over Labor Day weekend. When the clock was ticking as a man overdosed on Fentanyl, the deputy stayed calm and jumped into action.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey, you hear me?” said deputy Heath Oldham as he administered CPR and sternum rubs in body camera video.

He was the right man in the right place at the right time.

“I think I have somebody overdosing,” a woman said in a 911 call Sunday night.

Oldham, a doctor of 25 years, was the one who responded. When he got on scene near 29th Street and the Kickapoo Turnpike, body camera video shows a woman holding a 29-year-old man, saying he was unresponsive for several minutes and overdosing on fentanyl.

“When I checked the individual laying on the ground, there was no breath and there was no pulse. So, he was completely gone,” Oldham said. “It was at a point to where if he had not received help at that point, he probably wouldn’t have made it.”

Deputy Heath Oldham, image KFOR

So, Oldham jumped into action starting with a sternum rub and doing CPR for several minutes.

“Wake up bud!” Oldham said in the body camera video.

Sgt. Chris Griffin with the Harrah Police Department was with Oldham on scene. He gave the man two doses of Narcan in his nostrils to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. With continued chest compressions, the man was breathing and had a faint heartbeat.

“There you go! Come on!” Oldham said in the video as the man started breathing again.

“We want to thank both of these men for what they did,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

A drug 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, an amount the size of a grain of salt, is lethal.

“It is getting worse,” Oldham said Wednesday.

Oldham said this was the third overdose in Harrah on fentanyl just this week. Luckily though, he was this man’s saving grace.

“Being service-minded, I love this job,” Oldham said. “Being in the community, on the street helping people just like this young man.”

Oldham said the man did survive and was taken to the hospital quickly by ambulance that night. Those on scene told Oldham the man was a former drug user and they weren’t sure if he knew he had taken the drug before those with him picked him up.