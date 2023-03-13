OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County deputy is recovering after a serious accident in a metro parking lot.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a deputy was driving through a parking lot near E. Frontage Rd. and E. 2nd St. when he collided with a metal gate.

“We don’t know exactly how that had happened, but it appears as though that went through the windshield and and hit him,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “Obviously, it’s dark. We don’t know exactly what happened. We don’t know exactly why it was hit. That’s one of the things we’re looking into right now.”

Initial reports indicated that Oklahoma County Deputy Jeremy McCain was hit in the shoulder and possibly the neck by the metal gate.

He was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials say McCain underwent surgery and is now stable. Amazingly, doctors say there doesn’t appear to be any serious brain damage.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of McCain holding his 7-year-old son’s favorite pirate toy.

“Jeremy is a single dad…. we believe he’s fighting for his son right now. Thank you for the kind thoughts and prayers,” the department posted.

Oklahoma Christian School, where McCain works as a school resource officer, opened its auditorium for a communal prayer on Saturday.

Officials are expected to release more information about McCain and the crash on Monday.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with medical expenses and McCain’s future needs.