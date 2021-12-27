Oklahoma County detainee dies after allegedly attempting suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has died.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, officials say 40-year-old Gabriel Yalartai was found trying to commit suicide in his cell.

After he was discovered, staff and medical personnel began life saving efforts.

However, Yalartai was pronounced dead.

Officials say Yalartai was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Dec. 8.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.