Oklahoma County detainee dies after being found unresponsive in cell

Winfred Lowe- Oklahoma County Detention Center

Correction: In the original story, the incorrect time of the inmate was discovered. That has been fixed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, a detention officer and a nursing assistant were handing out medication to detainees when they discovered 57-year-old Winfred Lowe unresponsive in his cell.

Immediately, medical personnel started to perform CPR until Oklahoma City firefighters arrived and took over.

However, Lowe was pronounced dead.

Lowe was booked into the jail on March 30, 2021 and had been under continuous medical care in the jail’s medical facility during the entirety of his stay.

Officials say he also spent 100 days of his stay in the hospital.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Lowe’s cause of death.

