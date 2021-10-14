Oklahoma County detainee walks away from detention center

mugshot of Nicholas Leach courtesy of the Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center officials are searching for a detainee who walked away from the jail Wednesday evening.

Officials say 41-year-old Nicholas Leach was a trustee working with the maintenance department when he stole a wireless remote – which opens the back gate – off a detention officer’s duty belt around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Leach also took the detention officer’s car keys from a book bag.

Leach then walked up the maintenance parking lot, opened the gate, located the detention officer’s car, and left the jail parking lot. 

The escapee was last seen driving a red 2008 Honda Civic. All the vehicle’s windows are tinted except the driver’s side window. He may be wearing a black OCDC-logoed maintenance t-shirt.

Nicholas Leach was booked into the jail on May 29, 2021, for several charges including 2nd degree burglary and false declaration to a pawnshop. He was recently sentenced to 10 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. 

If you see this individual, please call 911 immediately.

