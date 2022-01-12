Oklahoma County detainee’s death under investigation

Austin Bishop

Austin Bishop- Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating the death of a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, a detention officer serving breakfast was alerted to an unresponsive detainee inside a cell.

The detention officer immediately began CPR and called for medical personnel. Medical personnel performed CPR until Oklahoma City firefighters arrived and took over.

However, the detainee, who was identified as 30-year-old Austin Bishop, was pronounced dead.

His cause of death is not known at this time. It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

Officials say Bishop was seen on video out of his cell during recreation time from 9:25 p.m. until 10:55 p.m. He was last seen outside his cell at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Bishop was booked into the jail on June 6, 2021.

