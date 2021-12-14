Oklahoma County detainee’s death under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have announced that a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has died.

Around 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 13, detainees who were cleaning a pod called guards to 27-year-old Lucas Gonzales’ cell.

Detention officers and medical staff arrived and immediately began life saving efforts on Gonzales. However, Gonzales was pronounced dead a short time later.

Now, authorities say they are investigating the circumstances around Gonzales’ death.

Officials say his cause of death is not known, and say a detention officer interacted with him an hour before he was found.

At 3:01 p.m., the detention officer opened Gonzales’ cell door. He stepped out and then immediately returned to his cell.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

Gonzales was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Oct. 16.