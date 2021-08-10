Oklahoma County Detention Center: Detainee dies in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center says a recent detainee died at the hospital Tuesday after experiencing some sort of medical episode on his way to a court hearing.

Authorities say around 9:40 a.m. Aug. 10, while being escorted to a video court hearing, an officer noticed 54-year-old Jimmy Bedford did not look well.

He was taken to the medical unit to be checked out by staff.

While in the medical unit, Bedford went into cardiac arrest. Medical staff immediately began administering CPR and called for an ambulance.

Once on scene, paramedics continued CPR until Bedford arrived at the hospital.

A doctor declared Bedford deceased shortly after his arrival around 12:15 p.m.

Bedford was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on July 30, 2021.

The Detention Center Special Investigations Unit will investigate the circumstance leading up to his death. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.