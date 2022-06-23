OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man has died after attempting suicide at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Around 7:16 p.m. on June 22, a detention officer that was performing site checks found a detainee attempting suicide.

The detention officer called for medical personnel, who immediately began life-saving efforts. A short time later, Oklahoma City firefighters and EMSA paramedics arrived on the scene to continue resuscitation efforts.

The detainee, Melvin Loveless, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Loveless was booked into the detention center on June 12.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Loveless’ cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has also been notified and will assist in the investigation if needed.