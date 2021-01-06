Oklahoma County Detention Center detainee dies in jail, authorities investigating cause of death

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Prison cell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center officials are investigating the death of a detainee.

The detainee, a 59-year-old male whose name was not released, was found unresponsive in his jail cell by Detention Center staff at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Medical staff members were alerted and paramedics were called to the scene, according to a Detention Center news release.

Paramedics pronounced the detainee dead at the jail.

The detainee did not have a cellmate, according to the news release.

A medical examiner will perform all post-mortem examinations on the deceased detainee to determine the cause of death, while the Detention Center’s investigations unit investigates the death.

No further information was released.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter