Oklahoma County Detention Center detainee dies in jail, authorities investigating cause of death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center officials are investigating the death of a detainee.
The detainee, a 59-year-old male whose name was not released, was found unresponsive in his jail cell by Detention Center staff at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Medical staff members were alerted and paramedics were called to the scene, according to a Detention Center news release.
Paramedics pronounced the detainee dead at the jail.
The detainee did not have a cellmate, according to the news release.
A medical examiner will perform all post-mortem examinations on the deceased detainee to determine the cause of death, while the Detention Center’s investigations unit investigates the death.
No further information was released.
