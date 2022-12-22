OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.

OCDC officials say staff responded to a call from central control to perform a welfare check on detainee 39-year-old Luis Gonzalez at approximately 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Luis Gonzalez. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

When detention officers arrived, Gonzalez was not responsive.

They began life-saving measures until Oklahoma City Fire emergency responders arrived and pronounced Gonzalez deceased at 9:58 p.m.

Gonzalez was booked into the detention center Dec. 11.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

OCDC officials say the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has also been notified.

Gonzalez’s charges are unknown at this time, however, his bond was set Dec. 19 at $20,000.