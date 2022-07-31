OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed an inmate died early Sunday morning.

While handing out medicine, staff at the OCDC found a detainee nonresponsive in his cell at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, said the OCDC.

The detainees name is Robert Dale Richards.

Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department quickly began life saving efforts on Richards and they notified medical staff.

Richards was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, said the detention center.

The Detention Center Special Investigations Unit will investigate what circumstances led to Richard’s death and the State Medical Examiner’s office will make the final determination for the cause of his death, said the OCDC.

Richards was booked into the jail June 28, 2022.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we find out more information.