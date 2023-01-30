OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma County Detention Center say a 26-year-old detainee in custody for misdemeanor charges has died after an apparent suicide.

According to OCDC’s Mark Opgrande, jail staff discovered detainee Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his cell just after midnight Monday.

Life-saving measures began immediately and were continued by EMSA and Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel.

EMSA took Mitchell to the hospital, where he was declared deceased at approximately 1:21 a.m. Monday.

Mitchell was booked into the detention center Jan. 27, 2023, by Oklahoma City police.

His charges were as follows: bicycle rider failing to obey traffic laws and a misdemeanor warrant from Garfield County.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has also been notified.