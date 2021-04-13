Oklahoma County Detention Center’s medical provider will not cancel contract with jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center will not lose its in-house medical care provider.

Turn Key Health has opted to not cancel its contract with the jail.

A Detention Center officer was distributing medication to inmates when he was taken hostage and stabbed. He was freed after Oklahoma City officers entered the jail and shot and killed an inmate who was allegedly holding a makeshift knife to the officer’s throat.

Days after the hostage crisis, KFOR obtained a letter Turn Key representatives sent to Detention Center officials, in which the representatives cited unsafe conditions for Turn Key staff and threatened to cancel the company’s contract with the jail if staffing was not increased by the end of the month.

An image of an inmate holding an Oklahoma County Detention Center correctional officer hostage.

However, Turn Key representatives have since noted a security presence improvement during daily operations at the jail.

Turn Key representatives said there is still a need for more staff at the Detention Center, but they look forward to continuing a long partnership with the jail.

“The leadership team will continue to coordinate with our partners methods to improve efficiency and safety in service,” said Tricia Everest, chair of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority. “We appreciate TurnKey and are committed to continue to work with them.”

Turn Key has provided medical care at the Detention Center for three years.