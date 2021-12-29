Oklahoma County detention officer arrested for contraband

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A detention officer was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for bringing contraband into the jail.

Detention Officer Reagan Widener was arrested on Tuesday, for multiple charges including distribution of controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute; use of a firearm while committing a felony; and carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. She was terminated from her position.

In a standard protocol employee search, an unauthorized cell phone was discovered in Widener’s possession.

The Special Investigative Unit interviewed the officer where she allegedly confessed to previously receiving $2,000 from an inmate for bringing in tobacco and delivering packages of unknown drugs.

Investigators searched the officer’s vehicle and found 4.5 grams of marijuana, a loaded .380 handgun and a digital scale.

Greg Williams, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, stressed the importance of stopping the flow of contraband into the jail for the safety of the detainees and staff.

“We will continue to be proactive and vigilant. Any employee, contract worker or visitor attempting to bring in contraband will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, period.”

This investigation is ongoing and may result in more charges. More information will be provided once available.

