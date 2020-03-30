Oklahoma County establishes COVID-19 hotline for uninsured residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Americans have health questions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and now officials in Oklahoma County have established a hotline to help those who are uninsured or don’t have a primary care physician.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department and Variety Care have teamed up to expand COVID-19 testing access to individuals who are uninsured or don’t have a primary care doctor in Oklahoma County.

The agencies have created a hotline where people can call to receive guidance on whether their symptoms warrant testing for the virus.

The hotline will be staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To call the hotline, dial (405) 425-4489.

OCCHD has also partnered with a private lab to test high-risk individuals including health care workers, first responders, people over 65-years-old, and the immunocompromised.

The health department has a drive-thru Medical Referral Site in Oklahoma County at the Oklahoma County Fairgrounds with a limited number of sample kits.

Officials say tests will only be administered by appointment only to persons who have a doctor’s referral. People who come to the site without an appointment will not be turned away.