OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans looking for options concerning outstanding warrants will soon have an opportunity to get relief.

Oklahoma County is hosting a warrant-clearing event on Friday, October 13, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Options offered are pay your fees, set up a payment plan, or reschedule your court date.

Details are as follows:

  • Friday, October 13, 2023
  • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Oklahoma County Election Board, 4205 North Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK (map)
Image courtesy Commissioner Carrie Blumert "X" account
Image courtesy Commissioner Carrie Blumert “X” account

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

Check here to see if you have a warrant. Call 405-713-1550 for more information.