OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans looking for options concerning outstanding warrants will soon have an opportunity to get relief.

Oklahoma County is hosting a warrant-clearing event on Friday, October 13, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Options offered are pay your fees, set up a payment plan, or reschedule your court date.

Details are as follows:

Friday, October 13, 2023

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oklahoma County Election Board, 4205 North Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK (map)

Check here to see if you have a warrant. Call 405-713-1550 for more information.