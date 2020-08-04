Oklahoma County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a 64-year-old inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say 64-year-old Clarence Steven Merrell was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on June 26 for multiple felony offenses.

Merrell was oxygen dependent and under doctor’s care on the medical floor during his entire stay.

On July 23, Merrell was sent to St. Anthony’s Hospital due to low oxygen levels.

While hospitalized, he tested positive for COVID-19 and remained hospitalized until his death on Tuesday.

