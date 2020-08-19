Oklahoma County inmate passes away after contracting COVID-19

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say another Oklahoma County inmate has died after contracting COVID-19.
Investigators say 65-year-old Roosevelt Knox was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on July 24 for failing to appear on assault and battery upon an emergency care provider charges.
He was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 14 for a number of health concerns, including COVID-19.
On Tuesday evening, officials say Knox removed his breathing apparatus during dialysis and signed a DNR.
Early Wednesday morning, Knox was pronounced dead.
Knox is the second Oklahoma County inmate to pass away after being admitted to the hospital for health concerns and COVID-19.
