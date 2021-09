OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has died following health-related issues.

Officials say 61-year-old Leo Alexander Destea had been in the hospital since Aug. 30 for health-related issues.

Destea passed away at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Officials say Destea was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on July 27.

Now, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.