ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect that is believed to have stolen a handgun from a pick-up truck in Arcadia.

Investigators believe the break-in happened just before 4 a.m. on December 7th, 2020near East Hwy 66 and N Anderson Rd.

Photos provided by OCSO

Photos provided by OCSO

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Investigators at 405-713-1017.