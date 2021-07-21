Oklahoma County jail contract employee arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma County Corrections Center say a contract commissary worker was arrested Monday after allegedly smuggling contraband into the jail.

Authorities say 27-year-old Djuan Pettway is being held on two counts of Introducing Contraband in a Penal Institution, one count of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute and one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

mugshot of Dejuan Pettway
Djuan Pettway provided by Oklahoma County Corrections Center

Detention Special Investigators searched Pettway’s jacket as he prepared to distribute commissary items to inmates Monday morning.

Inside the jacket they discovered three bundles wrapped in electrical tape. The bundles contained five cell phones, 126 grams of marijuana, 151 grams of loose leaf tobacco, 41 cigarettes, five USB charging cords and sim card keys, one pair of wireless earbuds, and two packets of rolling papers.

  • Contraband photo by Oklahoma County Corrections Center
  • Contraband photo by Oklahoma County Corrections Center
Contraband photos provided by Oklahoma County Corrections Center

“Introducing contraband into the detention center will not be tolerated,” said Greg Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “Whether you are a contract worker, an employee or a visitor if you attempt to bring in illegal items you will be caught and held accountable.”

Pettway is being held in the detention center awaiting official charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report