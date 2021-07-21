Oklahoma County jail contract employee arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma County Corrections Center say a contract commissary worker was arrested Monday after allegedly smuggling contraband into the jail.

Authorities say 27-year-old Djuan Pettway is being held on two counts of Introducing Contraband in a Penal Institution, one count of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute and one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Djuan Pettway provided by Oklahoma County Corrections Center

Detention Special Investigators searched Pettway’s jacket as he prepared to distribute commissary items to inmates Monday morning.

Inside the jacket they discovered three bundles wrapped in electrical tape. The bundles contained five cell phones, 126 grams of marijuana, 151 grams of loose leaf tobacco, 41 cigarettes, five USB charging cords and sim card keys, one pair of wireless earbuds, and two packets of rolling papers.



Contraband photos provided by Oklahoma County Corrections Center

“Introducing contraband into the detention center will not be tolerated,” said Greg Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “Whether you are a contract worker, an employee or a visitor if you attempt to bring in illegal items you will be caught and held accountable.”

Pettway is being held in the detention center awaiting official charges.