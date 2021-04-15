Oklahoma County Jail hosts job fair in hopes of remedying staffing shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center is hiring for several positions in the hopes of solving the staffing shortage that’s contributed to a slew of issues plaguing the jail for months.

“I saw it on the news this morning, that they were hiring basically on the spot, so I wanted to be the first here so I jumped up and ran down here,” said Charles Branom.

Branom was prompt and prepared Thursday morning as the first applicant for a position at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“I wanted to come down here, not just that, I wanted to help,” said Branom.

Branom is just one wanting to help solve a slew of problems that have plagued the Oklahoma County Jail for years.

Most recently, the hostage situation that left a detention officer injured and an inmate dead.

“The other night was really scary for anyone that was working in here,” said Tricia Everest with the jail trust in a press conference last month.

Jail administration chalks a lot of the issues up to staff shortages.

Former inmates we spoke to earlier this week confirmed.

“Inmates don’t get out very often. The county seems to be a little short staffed on when they want to watch people and that’s their excuse for not letting us up,” said former inmate, John Lamunyon.

At last check, the center has hired 35 people since a pay raise went into effect a couple of months ago but they’re still in desperate need of workers.

Which is why they’re hosting job fairs like this one.

Branom says with job loss because of this pandemic, this opportunity could be perfect for him.

“It hasn’t been really great because everywhere has been shut down and nobody was really hiring,” said Branum.

We asked him if seeing that hostage situation scared him at all.

“It doesn’t worry me,” he said, “I think it will get better.”

He’s optimistic that with changes the jail could be moving in the right direction.

“I think it’ll get better with them improving the situation, and hiring more people and that sort of thing … I think it’ll get a lot better!” he said.

The jail is hiring the following positions with monthly salaries of:

Clerical – $2,587 Housing Monitor – $2,587 Detention Officer Cadet – $3,001 Detention Officer 90 days – $3,124 Detention Officer to Corporal 1 year – $3,426 Maintenance – $3,208

They also offer health, dental, vision benefits and 401k.