OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate died early Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

A detention officer was performing a routine site check when he found 27-year-old Andrew Avelar unresponsive in his cell at 3:49 a.m., according to OCDC Communications Director Mark Opgrande.

Andrew Avelar

The officer called other staff and medical personnel to the cell and immediately began life saving efforts, Opgrande said.

Oklahoma City firefighters and EMSA arrived at the jail and continued CPR on Avelar.

Avelar was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He died at 4:48 a.m., according to Opgrande.

“An initial investigation appears to show Avelar was attempting suicide,” Opgrande said.

Avelar was booked into the jail on Jan. 31.